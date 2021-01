Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 17:59 Hits: 6

Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday France would open COVID-19 vaccination centres in cities before the start of February, amid growing criticism that the programme is rolling out too slowly.

