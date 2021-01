Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 18:41 Hits: 5

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York City's Times Square was barricaded on Thursday, with only a handful of invited guests, including health care workers and others from the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, allowed in to watch the New Year's Eve ball drop in person. Read full story

