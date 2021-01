Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 10:37 Hits: 2

VATICAN CITY: The Vatican and the Australian Catholic Church have both denied knowledge of transfers worth USUS$1.8 billion which Australia's financial watchdog says have been sent from Rome to Australia in the past seven years. "That amount of money and that number of transfers did not leave the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/vatican-australia-catholic-church-billion-dollars-transfer-13871896