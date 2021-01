Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 11:03 Hits: 3

Super-fast computer programs and massive databases have had a profound impact on professional chess in recent years. But, despite the threat of cheating, the game is currently in remarkable creative and economic health – not least because it is fantastically suited to the online world.

