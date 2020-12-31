The Freedom Struggle in 2020: Angela Davis on Protests, Defunding Police Toppling Racist Statues

Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 13:02 Hits: 3

In a Democracy Now! special, we revisit our June 2020 interview with the legendary activist and scholar Angela Davis about the uprising against police brutality and racism launched in May after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The protests have helped dramatically shift public opinion on policing and systemic racism, as “defund the police” became a rallying cry of the movement. Davis is professor emerita at the University of California, Santa Cruz. For half a century, she has been one of the most influential activists and intellectuals in the United States and an icon of the Black liberation movement.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/12/31/the_freedom_struggle_in_2020_angela