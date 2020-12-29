The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

China Beefs up Anti-COVID-19 Measures as Local Cases Emerge

Category: World Hits: 2

China Beefs up Anti-COVID-19 Measures as Local Cases Emerge

Beijing has expanded its nucleic acid testing and tightened COVID-19 prevention measures following new reports of local COVID-19 infections.

RELATED:

China: Alibaba Under Further Scrutiny as Regulations Tighten

"The city faces a grim and complicated situation with risks of further infections still present," Beijing municipal government spokesperson Xu Hejian said. 

Several locally transmitted cases have recently emerged in Chaoyang, Xicheng and Shunyi districts of Beijing, again sounding the alarm for COVID-19 control.

Shunyi District is expanding its nucleic acid testing and has entered a coronavirus "wartime state," with tightened personnel flow management and mass testing in progress.

Up to now, 891 close contacts of confirmed and asymptomatic cases, and 618 close contacts of those 891 people have been identified and placed under medical observation.

The district has carried out nucleic acid testing for 1,207,657 people as of Monday, and samples taken from 901,206 people have returned negative.

To beef up COVID-19 control at entry points, Beijing customs have since Sept. 3 implemented quarantines for 4,735 flights as of Sunday, including 188 international flights.

During the upcoming New Year and Spring Festival holidays, supplies of daily necessities in Beijing will be guaranteed.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/China-Beefs-up-Anti-COVID-19-Measures-as-Local-Cases-Emerge-20201229-0003.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version