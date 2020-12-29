China Beefs up Anti-COVID-19 Measures as Local Cases Emerge

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 12:44 Hits: 2

Beijing has expanded its nucleic acid testing and tightened COVID-19 prevention measures following new reports of local COVID-19 infections.

"The city faces a grim and complicated situation with risks of further infections still present," Beijing municipal government spokesperson Xu Hejian said.

Several locally transmitted cases have recently emerged in Chaoyang, Xicheng and Shunyi districts of Beijing, again sounding the alarm for COVID-19 control.

Shunyi District is expanding its nucleic acid testing and has entered a coronavirus "wartime state," with tightened personnel flow management and mass testing in progress.

The global epicenter of COVID-19 has actually been Europe, not China. Blue is the Wuhan strain and everything else evolved elsewhere, mainly in Europe. Including the latest hot mess made in the UK. Most of the world was (and is) infected thru Europe.https://t.co/EtiZ21VkpHpic.twitter.com/tqKF1NHOZS December 21, 2020

Up to now, 891 close contacts of confirmed and asymptomatic cases, and 618 close contacts of those 891 people have been identified and placed under medical observation.

The district has carried out nucleic acid testing for 1,207,657 people as of Monday, and samples taken from 901,206 people have returned negative.

To beef up COVID-19 control at entry points, Beijing customs have since Sept. 3 implemented quarantines for 4,735 flights as of Sunday, including 188 international flights.

During the upcoming New Year and Spring Festival holidays, supplies of daily necessities in Beijing will be guaranteed.

