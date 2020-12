Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 08:43 Hits: 5

Although there will be a temptation to forget this pandemic-ridden year as quickly as we can, the COVID-19 crisis holds useful lessons that must not be neglected. A major question for 2021 is which of the significant changes wrought in 2020 will prove to be temporary, and which deeper and longer-lasting.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/bigpicture/the-legacy-of-2020