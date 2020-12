Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 09:07 Hits: 6

From boycotts of French products in parts of the Muslim world to international condemnations of the government’s attempts to gag the press while waving the flag of liberty, France had a rough ride on the world stage this year. Feeling misunderstood, maligned and stereotyped, French politicians remonstrated, but did they protest too much?

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20201231-2020-the-year-french-soft-power-took-a-body-blow