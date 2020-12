Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 09:02 Hits: 12

PETALING JAYA: MCA Public Services and Complaints Department head Datuk Seri Michael Chong has tested positive with Covid-19 and is currently self-isolating at home. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/12/31/michael-chong-tests-positive-for-covid-19