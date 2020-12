Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 22:33 Hits: 1

Paleontologists have found one of the best-preserved specimens of the Ice Age animal to date in Russia's extreme north. They dated the carcass as anywhere from 20,000-to 50,000-years-old.

