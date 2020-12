Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 01:23 Hits: 2

The British parliament voted for an EU-UK trade deal to avert the feared prospect of a cliff-edge no-deal Brexit in less than two days' time. Members voted overwhelmingly in favor of the deal.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/uk-parliament-ratifies-post-brexit-trade-deal/a-56092755?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf