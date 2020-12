Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 00:37 Hits: 2

The United States announced Wednesday that it will impose additional tariffs on French and German products as part of a long-running dispute over subsidies for aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/economy/20201231-us-imposes-new-tariffs-on-wines-other-eu-imports-over-airbus-boeing-spat