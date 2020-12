Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 04:01 Hits: 2

More than a year before Anthony Warner detonated a Christmas Day bomb in downtown Nashville, officers visited his home after his girlfriend told police he was building bombs in a recreational vehicle at his residence, according to documents. But they did not make contact with him, or see inside his RV.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20201231-girlfriend-of-nashville-bomber-told-police-he-was-building-bombs-in-2019