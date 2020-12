Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 00:10 Hits: 2

WASHINGTON: US trade officials said on Wednesday (Dec 30) they were increasing tariffs on certain European Union products, including aircraft-related parts and wines from France and Germany, amid an ongoing civil aircraft dispute between Washington and Brussels. In a statement, the Office of the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/us-eu-boeing-airbus-dispute-tariffs-wine-france-germany-13869864