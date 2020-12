Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 06:11 Hits: 2

SYDNEY: The world readied to usher in the New Year on Thursday (Dec 31), with pandemic controls muting celebrations for billions of people eager to bid coronavirus-ridden 2020 farewell. After a grinding year that has seen at least 1.7 million people die from COVID-19, fresh waves of infection have ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-world-to-mark-locked-down-new-year-s-eve-13871338