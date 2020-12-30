Feds let cop who killed Tamir Rice within two seconds of opening patrol door gets off scot-free

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 21:30 Hits: 1

Federal prosecutors came to the same conclusion Tuesday that a grand jury reached five years ago when they failed to indict a Cleveland police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice for playing with a toy gun outside a recreation center—that taking this child’s life was reasonable.

Most of the facts in the case "are undisputed," the Department of Justice said in its factual overview of the case. Tamir was "frequently seen" playing with the black toy airsoft pistol he played with at Cudell Park Recreation Center the day officer Timothy Loehmann killed him on Nov. 22, 2014. Even a 911 caller who reported that a “guy with a pistol” was pointing it on the playground told a dispatcher the guy was “probably a juvenile” and the gun was “probably fake.”

Still, the dispatcher broadcast the call as a "Code 1," the “highest priority call,” federal authorities said in their investigation. Officers Loehmann and Frank Garmback responded to the scene. “The information the dispatcher relayed to Officers Garmback and Loehmann was ‘there’s a black male sitting on the swing. He’s wearing a camouflage hat, a gray jacket with black sleeves. He keeps pulling a gun out of his pants and pointing it at people,’” federal officials said. “The dispatcher did not relay that the individual might be a juvenile or that the gun might be fake. Thus, the officers believed that they were responding to a playground where a grown man was brandishing a real gun at individuals, presumably including children.” Federal officials noted that Tamir was 5 feet 7 inches tall and 195 pounds, and grainy video footage of the incident didn’t sufficiently capture this.

”Officer Loehmann fired two shots within less than two seconds of opening the passenger door, striking Tamir once in the abdomen,” federal officials said. Both officers on the scene told investigators Tamir was reaching for his gun, and that Loehmann repeatedly told Tamir to show his hands. “In sum, after extensive examination of the facts in this tragic event, career Justice Department prosecutors have concluded that the evidence is insufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer Loehmann willfully violated Tamir Rice’s constitutional rights, or that Officers Loehmann or Garmback obstructed justice,” federal officials said.

Backlash started pouring in on social media soon after the Justice Department announced its decision. "It cannot be called the Justice Department if it cannot bring about justice for the murder of 12-year-old Tamir Rice,” Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush tweeted Wednesday. “In Tamir’s honor, we say to every Black child: we love you. And we will never stop fighting to protect you.”

12-year-old #TamirRice was gunned down drive-by style for holding a toy. He was left to die on the street as the cops stood over him, rendering no help for almost five minutes. His sister was roughed up for trying to help him. No justice was served. https://t.co/e5IQy2LzxB December 29, 2020

Former Democratic presidential nominee Julián Castro said on Twitter Tuesday: "This is not justice." Rep. Barbara Lee called for an "end to the two systems of justice in this country,” tweeting: “Tamir Rice should be alive today and there should be justice for his family.”

Tamir Rice would have turned 18 this year. His life was cut short by the police violence that is woven into the fabric of Black life in America. Lives depend on change. December 30, 2020

RELATED: Amid massive public outcry, Tamir Rice's killer won't be a cop again after all—for now

The Georgia runoff is Jan. 5. Click here to request an absentee ballot. Early in-person voting ends Dec. 30.

Let’s give GOP Leader Mitch McConnell the boot! Give $4 right now so McConnell can suffer the next six years in the minority.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2004879