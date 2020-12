Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 12:49 Hits: 0

Concerned about social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese shops have launched their traditional – and always popular – New Year shopping bags earlier than usual.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/fukubukuro-what-s-behind-japan-s-lucky-shopping-bags-custom/a-56096681?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf