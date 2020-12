Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 17:04 Hits: 4

Argentina has passed a law that legalizes abortions. The Senate vote represents a landmark decision in the country's history, says Veronica Marchiaro.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-a-victory-for-argentinian-women/a-56098539?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf