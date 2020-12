Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 16:35 Hits: 4

Argentina on Wednesday became one of only a handful of Latin American countries to legalise abortion when the country's senate voted to pass the historic bill after a 12-hour debate.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20201230-a-historic-day-jubilation-for-pro-choice-activists-as-argentina-passes-abortion-bill