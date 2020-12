Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 19:17 Hits: 5

The French health ministry reported 26,457 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Wednesday, up sharply from 11,395 on Tuesday, and alevel unseen since Nov. 18.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20201230-france-records-sharp-surge-in-new-daily-covid-19-infections