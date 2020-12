Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 19:14 Hits: 7

KIEV, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky informed about signing the contract of over 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by China's SinoVac Biotech, while the state is working on obtaining more vaccines, reported the president's press service on Wednesday. Read full story

