Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 19:23 Hits: 5

LONDON, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- All secondary schools and some primary schools in England will face delayed return when the new school term begins next week, the United Kingdom (UK) government said on Wednesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/31/england-to-delay-return-to-school-due-to-rising-covid-19-infection-rates