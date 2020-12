Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 12:58 Hits: 0

Even as official financial decoupling progresses, US and other financial firms are – with China’s blessing – building asset management, securities, life insurance, fintech, and custody businesses in the Chinese market. Should President-elect Joe Biden's administration support this process or double down on decoupling?

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/us-china-financial-decoupling-by-george-magnus-2020-12