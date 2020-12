Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 14:33 Hits: 2

The French government on Wednesday faced criticism over the slow progress of its drive to vaccinate people against Covid-19, a problem compounded by the high levels of public scepticism about the campaign.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20201230-france-criticised-for-slow-start-to-covid-19-vaccinations