Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 12:48 Hits: 9

ZURICH: A Swiss person who was among the first in the country to be vaccinated with a COVID-19 shot later died, officials in the canton of Lucerne said on Wednesday (Dec 30), though they did not indicate whether the death was related to the inoculation. "We are aware of the case," a spokesperson ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-vaccine-pfizer-swiss-dies-coronavirus-13866818