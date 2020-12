Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 10:00 Hits: 9

A New Year's resolution to be a morally better person would not be a matter of sticking to rules, like not smoking or eating sweets. Consciously directing our attention to living ethically requires considerably more thought and work.

