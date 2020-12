Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 08:49 Hits: 5

The Islamic Defender's Front has a long record of vandalizing nightspots and hurling stones at Western embassies. Several of its members have been convicted on terrorism charges.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/indonesia-bans-militant-islamic-defender-s-front/a-56092530?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf