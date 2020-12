Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 08:16 Hits: 6

Many analysts believe that Wall Street will continue its upward trend in the coming year as part of a rebound from the COVID pandemic. The search for strong returns, on the other hand, is likely to be much more tricky.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/stock-markets-in-2021-a-bumpy-ride-for-investors/a-56074304?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf