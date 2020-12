Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 09:00 Hits: 6

ANKARA (Reuters) - Ankara and Washington have started talks to form a joint working group regarding Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems and the U.S. sanctions stemming from it, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday. Read full story

