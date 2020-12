Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 07:10 Hits: 5

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan reported on Wednesday its first case of a new coronavirus variant discovered in Britain, in a person who returned to the island on Sunday and whose infection had previously been confirmed. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/30/taiwan-reports-first-case-of-new-coronavirus-variant-found-in-britain