Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 13:03 Hits: 1

Tensions are rising as Uganda gears up for a general election. President Yoweri Museveni, in power for 36 years, has changed the constitution so he can run again. Experts fear the violence will not stop at the polls.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/uganda-sees-no-end-to-election-related-violence/a-56083180?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf