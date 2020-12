Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 16:11 Hits: 3

As South Africa becomes the first African nation to surpass the 1 million mark for coronavirus cases, authorities worry about the spread of the new and potentially highly contagious variant detected in the country.

