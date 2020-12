Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 17:24 Hits: 3

Two German men, one of whom allegedly has links to far-right groups, and one British man were arrested after police raids in southern Spain. As well as a stash of Nazi artifacts, police uncovered 22 AK47 assault rifles.

