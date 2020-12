Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 18:15 Hits: 3

As a consequence of the new bill being passed by parliament, the Turkish government will expand its control over civil-society groups on counter-terrorism grounds.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/turkey-tightens-control-over-ngos-to-combat-terrorism/a-56088205?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf