Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 19:11 Hits: 3

The Kremlin critic has been accused of fraud by Russian investigators. Navalny is alleged to have spent money he raised for his organizations on personal needs.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-opens-new-criminal-probe-against-alexei-navalny/a-56088559?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf