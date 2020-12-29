The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Angry group breaks up Palestinian DJ’s concert at historic West Bank site

Angry group breaks up Palestinian DJ’s concert at historic West Bank site The evening of Saturday, December 26, a concert taking place at an Islamic sacred site, the An-Nabi Musa tomb in the West Bank near Jericho, was broken up by a group of citizens who had heard about the event through social networks. The event’s organisers maintain that they were authorised to use the space, but the DJ has been arrested and the Palestinian Authority has opened an investigation into the event.

https://observers.france24.com/en/middle-east/20201229-palestine-dj-concert-interrupted-west-bank

