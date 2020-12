Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 18:07 Hits: 4

The year 2020 was the hottest year in France since records began in 1900, state weather forecaster Météo-France said, in a new sign of global warming.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20201229-france-had-its-hottest-year-on-record-in-2020-state-weather-forecaster-says