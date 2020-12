Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 18:19 Hits: 3

Britain on Tuesday registered a new daily high of more than 53,000 Covid-19 cases, as concern mounted about spiralling numbers of positive tests and pressure on health services.

