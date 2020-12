Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 18:57 Hits: 3

ADDIS ABABA, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Eritrea has risen to 1,220 after the Red Sea nation recorded 181 new cases of COVID-19 within a 24-hour period, the Eritrea Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/30/eritrea-records-highest-daily-increase-of-181-covid-19-cases