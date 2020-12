Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 19:06 Hits: 3

PARIS (Reuters) - The French health ministry reported 11,395 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Tuesday, jumping above the 10,000 threshold for the first time in four days amidst fears of a third lockdown in the country. Read full story

