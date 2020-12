Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 19:52 Hits: 3

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- American Airlines on Tuesday flew a Boeing 737 Max from Miami to New York with paying passengers on board, making the first commercial flight almost 2 years after the worldwide grounding of the troubled aircraft. Read full story

