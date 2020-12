Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 10:34 Hits: 0

After almost a year of living under the cloud of the pandemic, it is clear that even poor Asian countries managed COVID-19 far better than the United States and Europe. But whether 2020 thus marked the beginning of a new "Asian Century" still remains to be seen.

