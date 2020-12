Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 16:10 Hits: 3

In addition to ushering in a massive economic and public-health crisis, COVID-19 has fully upended longstanding assumptions about effective governance. There are important lessons to be learned from the fact that some of the world's richest countries have fallen on their faces while some of the poorest have shined.

