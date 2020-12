Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 06:24 Hits: 1

Russia's Federal Prison Service has told Kremlin critic and anti-corruption activist Aleksei Navalny to return immediately from Germany -- where he is recovering from a near-fatal poisoning by a Soviet-era nerve agent -- or face jail in Russia.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/poisoned-kremlin-critic-navalny-told-to-return-to-russia-or-face-jail/31024147.html