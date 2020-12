Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 09:45 Hits: 3

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran launched human trials of its first domestic COVID-19 vaccine candidate, state media reported on Tuesday, which Tehran says could help it defeat the pandemic despite U.S. sanctions interfering with its ability to import vaccines. Read full story

