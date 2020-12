Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 09:54 Hits: 1

PETALING JAYA: A total of 13 police reports have been lodged in connection with the meat cartel, which used fake "halal' labels, says Comm Datuk Huzir Mohamed. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/12/29/special-police-unit-probing-the-meat-cartel-says-cid-director