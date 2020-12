Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 08:59 Hits: 2

Dubai is planning to inoculate 70per cent of its population with the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech by the end of 2021, in a campaign free of charge for citizens and residents, a health official said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uae-dubai-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine-inoculate-population-13859626