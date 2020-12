Category: World Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 19:27 Hits: 2

NAIROBI/GENEVA (Reuters) - Banking services have resumed in the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region for the first time since war broke out there on Nov. 4, state-affiliated Fana TV said on Monday, as the government seeks to restore normality. Read full story

