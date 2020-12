Category: World Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 19:42 Hits: 2

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's death toll from the coronavirus crossed the 50,000 mark on Monday, while the number of infections per 100,000 people fell for the first time in nearly three weeks, health ministry data showed. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/29/spain039s-covid-19-death-toll-tops-50000-infection-rate-drops