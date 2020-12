Category: World Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 20:46 Hits: 3

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday denied bail to Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite charged with assisting in the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking of girls. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/29/ghislaine-maxwell-denied-bail-by-us-judge